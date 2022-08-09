Smoke is seen coming from trees in Angelina County. Photo courtesy of the city of Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Fire Department and Angelina County are currently working to contain a 9-acre wildfire in a brushy tree line to the west of Southwood near Hoshall Drive.

According to a statement from the City of Lufkin, the fire is contained to a large tract of private property with no neighboring structures. The fire was discovered following a report of smoke in the area around 8 a.m.

First responders on the scene of the fire. Photo courtesy of the city of Lufkin.

“Though we don’t know exactly how this fire started, we have had reports of heavy lightning in the area from yesterday evening’s storms,” said City of Lufkin spokeswoman, Jessica Pebsworth. “Again, we ask that this incident be a reminder of the current fire danger. Angelina County and the City of Lufkin remain under a burn ban.”

Texas Forest Service is also on the scene.