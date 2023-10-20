TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Nine people were arrested in East Texas this week for allegedly stealing from misdelivered palettes of Amazon packages.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, they received a call on Sept. 1 to report the theft of nine palettes of Amazon deliveries that had been delivered by a shipping company to a business on Robinson Road the night before when they were supposed to go to the Oaklawn Post Office. The palettes were reportedly stolen from the business’ loading dock before arrangements could be made for them to be moved to the post office.

Officers learned the palettes had packages worth over $23,000.

Texarkana Detective Warren Smith was assigned to the case and started to track down any leads he could find. He was able to identify several suspects using surveillance footage from the business, determining that all suspects were either employees of the business or their friends or family.

These people were arrested for theft over $2,500:

Saudiea Carter, 45

Brittany Baker, 28

Sarah Easley, 29

Danni Hensley, 23

Curtis Jones, 24

Lacy Pollins, 28

Michael Rucker, 29

Dillon Shaw, 23

Desiree Shields, 23

All of them were booked into the Bi-State Jail with arrest dates ranging from Oct. 17-19.

Smith recovered 233 of the 577 stolen items so far and is still investigating the case. Police said more arrests are expected in the coming days.