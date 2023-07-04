GILMER, Texas (KETK) — Several fire departments in East Texas are on the scene of a fire at the Firehouse 9 Farm event venue in Gilmer, officials said.

According to Capt. Billy Williams with Gilmer Fire Department, officials were actively working to put out the fire around 11:55 p.m.

Williams said that eight departments were on the scene working to put out the fire and an additional department was helping in the area.

Nearby law enforcement agencies and EMS are on the scene.

Williams said it is unknown if anyone was injured in the fire, as of this writing.