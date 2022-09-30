VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 9-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle wreck about four miles west of Canton on Sunday morning, according to DPS.

DPS reports said that a 2002 Lexus ES-300 was traveling east on State Highway 243 behind a Ford F150, when the Ford slowed down for traffic ahead and the Lexus ran into the back of the Ford truck.

The 9-year-old was a passenger in the Lexus and was pronounced dead at a Dallas children’s hospital, authorities said. The driver of the Lexus was a 17-year-old girl, and she was taken to a Tyler hospital with serious injuries, according to the report.

Officials said the Ford was being driven by a 31-year-old man with a 1-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl as passengers. They were all taken to a local hospital.