FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 9-year-old is dead and an adult is injured after a three vehicle crash in Franklin County.

On July 15 around 12:30 p.m., DPS said that a 2017 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on U.S. Interstate 30 one mile east of Mount Vernon when it slowed down to stop as other vehicles were moving over for an emergency vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder.

A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was also traveling eastbound when it reportedly struck the Honda and a 2020 GMC Terrain as they were stopped on the eastbound shoulder.

DPS said that the driver of the Honda was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries while the 9-year-old passenger was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Robert Zinn.

No other information is available at this time as the crash is still under investigation.