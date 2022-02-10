HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD announced on Thursday the passing of one of their students, 9-year-old Hayden Bolling.

We first met Bolling last October when we reported on his family’s fundraising efforts for his Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World. Their goal was to raise $10,000– they ended up raising over $12,000.

He is remembered by teachers as a sweet and loving child.

“His favorite character was Mickey Mouse, and he enjoyed all things Mickey, said Sasha Gaskill, an HISD early childhood special education teacher. “He was a joy in the classroom and could always put a smile on the faces of others.”

When Bolling was 3, he was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer. After rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, Bolling was deemed in remission. However, four years later, Bolling’s cancer came back just a few months after his eighth birthday last year in March.

“Hayden had special needs, but in a lot of ways he was just like any typical nine-year-old boy,” said Staci Benningfield, a life skills teacher at Wylie Elementary. “He loved to watch TV, play with his favorite toys, and eat junk food. He loved his parents dearly and hated to be away from them. One of his greatest interests was space, stars and planets. Most of all he loved to laugh.”

In a statement on Facebook, Henderson ISD extended their deepest sympathies to the Bolling family.