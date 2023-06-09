LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Last year, Evie White’s elementary school raised money for a local shelter, but just because the school year was over, Evie didn’t want the good they were doing, to be over too.

That’s what gave her the idea for “Evie’s Lemonade.”

“My heart sank and I knew I needed to do something, so I decided to do a lemonade stand,” said Evie White.

A little girl with a mission in mind, Evie bought all of the supplies and set out to sell ice-cold lemonade.

She donated all of the money she makes to help the HiWay 80 Rescue Mission’s women’s shelter.

“She was selling the lemonade cups for 50 cents each and she brought up $1,800, so it made a great impact to the mission and to see her servant’s heart,” said Amelia Heatherly with HiWay 80.

Evie’s goal was $50 and when she counted up the change at the end of the day, it was $1,800.

“It made me feel proud of myself that I did the right thing and that I’m showing God’s love,” said Evie White.

Evie’s mother, Stacie White is very proud of her daughter.

“The outpouring of generosity when they saw it was an 8-year-old girl starting this whole thing up was just incredible,” said Stacie White.

After last summer’s success “Evie’s Lemonade” is back for a second summer.

“It just always makes me feel good, it makes a lot of people feel good. I love showing God’s grace, love and mercy,” said Evie White.

This time her goal is $2,000.

“They probably need more because it’s a homeless shelter and there are a lot of people in there,” said Evie White.

The money donated helps the shelter purchase essential items for the women. Evie is inspiring not just her family, but her classmates to join in too.

She’s spreading her motto to everyone she comes across: “Taste the lemonade of sharing.”