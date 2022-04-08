NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 90-day burn ban was put in effect for Nacogdoches County.

During an emergency meeting by the commissioner court on Friday afternoon, they enacted a burn ban for Nacogdoches due to current weather conditions.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office asked that all citizens comply with the order until the ban is lifted.

NCSO said they will give an update as soon as the order is withdrawn.

The ban does not apply to outside cooking devices that are equipped with a close-able lid.

Anyone who violates the order will be fined up to $500.

The ban came after firefighters battled a 40-acre fire in Nacogdoches County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire was near Highway 7 and NE Stallings Drive east of the city of Nacogdoches.