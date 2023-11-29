NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A retired Nacogdoches County Deputy Sheriff has died at his home.

On Wednesday, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding the death of former Deputy Sheriff Harry Manning, 90.

According to Manning’s obituary, he served for 36 years in different law enforcement stations including, LaPorte Police Department, Nacogdoches Police Department and the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Department. He previously served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years.

Manning was also a lifelong Shriner and Master Mason and “a member of the Valley of Houston Orient of Texas, USS Tidewater AD31 Association, USS Boston Association, and a member of the Fleet Reserve Association,” according to the obituary.

A visitation will reportedly be held on Friday from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. at Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, 5400 North Street in Nacogdoches. Funeral services will be held in the same place on Saturday at 2 p.m.