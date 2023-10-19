TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday morning, the Tyler Rose Garden Center held its 90th Texas Rose Festival opening ceremony.

Ronald Schoenbrun, the 2023 Texas Rose Festival Association President, welcomed attendees and spoke about the events coming over the next few days.

This year’s queen, Laura Bryan said she is thrilled to have kicked off the weekend.

“I cannot believe that it’s finally here and that we are able to celebrate the roses and celebrate the city,” said Bryan.

Schoenbrun said that people come from all over to enjoy East Texas.

“We get so many out-of-town people that want to participate, get to see Tyler and what Tyler is about,” said Schoenbrun.

This year’s theme is the Story of Film, where duchesses will wear themed dresses based on different movies.

“It will be like nothing anyone has ever seen if you’re coming from out of town, it’s going to be great so many amazing festivities throughout the week,” said Bryan.