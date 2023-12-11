UPDATE (2 p.m.) – 911 calls are being rerouted to the non-emergency line, so city officials said emergency callers will notice a difference in service.

Authorities said the reason for the 911 outage is unknown.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – According to the City of Lufkin, there is a regional outage for the 911 emergency number.

City of Lufkin officials shared that the region including city limits is experiencing an outage for the use of the 911 emergency number. They urged anyone with an emergency to call their non-emergency number at 936-633-0468.

The City of Lufkin said they will notify the public when the issue is resolved.