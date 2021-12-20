911 system in Van Zandt County goes down, officials give alternate number

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office reported that the county’s 911 system is currently offline.

They are advising anyone with an emergency to call 903-567-4133 EXT 460.

