911 system in Van Zandt County goes down, officials give alternate number

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office reported that the county’s 911 system is currently offline.
They are advising anyone with an emergency to call 903-567-4133 EXT 460.
