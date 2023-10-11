TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 92-year-old man has been reported missing from Tyler.

According to the Tyler Police Department, Edward Wayne Williams from Palestine was last seen on Tuesday around 3 p.m. at the Golden Corral in Tyler.

Reports say he left in his 2016 Honda CRV, license plate HZD2281, wearing a light blue shirt and gray pants. He has partially balding gray hair and blue eyes.

He has not been heard from since leaving the Golden Corral, police said. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 903-531-1000. A photo of Williams was not immediately available.