99-year-old World War II sailor hosts annual Veteran’s Day Parade in Nacogdoches

Veterans Day held in Nacogdoches photo courtesy of the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, Nov. 6, a 99-year-old World War II veteran hosted the annual Veteran’s Day Parade in Nacogdoches.

The Grand Marshall for the parade was Rev. John L. Ramsey.

Ramsey, born in August of 1922 in Nacogdoches, is a World War II veteran that served our country in the United States Navy. He joined the Navy in 1943 and took a train to Chicago where he finished his basic training, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

In early 1944, Ramsey went to Rhode Island where had to learn how to swim. He left for Japan in late 1945 in a fully integrated cargo handling unity. From Japan, He went to several other islands including – Coconut Grove Island and Guam. He served on the Pacific fleet and reached the rank of seaman first class.

On Jan. 15, 1946, Ramsey arrived in Galveston where he was released from service in the Navy.

Ramsey still resided in Nacogdoches, where he was born and raised, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s office.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute to Rev. Ramsey and all of the veterans that served the country.

After the parade, the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office held a luncheon for the veterans and their guests.