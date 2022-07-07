SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – With the triple digit temperatures, many East Texans are blasting their air conditioning.

“The reason the A/C is running, it’s not just keeping your home cool. It’s also pulling the humidity out of your home,” said Shawn Driggers with Kelly Air Conditioning.

Air conditioning technicians are seeing a rise in repair calls higher than last year. Bobby Lynn with Aire Serve of Smith County says to call as soon as you notice any issues. Once your unit fails, you may be waiting a while due to a shortage in parts.

“You have to get creative sometimes to find the parts and or systems,” said Lynn.

Air conditioning repair businesses also gave tips to prevent any issues so you can keep the cool air blowing.

“The main thing is to make sure you’re changing your air filter because the dirtier filter will restrict air flow, and it will freeze it up. Then, you will be without air, because you have to wait for your unit to thaw out,” said Driggers.

It’s also important to have proper insulation, and keep the heat out as much as possible by using dark curtains.

“Make sure you keep away trees and grass from growing around the outdoor unit, and don’t mow around the outdoor unit with the a/c running because it will just suck up all the dirt and debris,” added Driggers.

Lynn recommends keeping your system running instead of turning it on and off to avoid over-working your unit.

“It’s best to find a setpoint. A lot of people go with 72 to 75 degrees and leave it set there,” said Lynn.

An air conditioning unit’s lifespan is 15 to 18 years, but if it’s breaking down often, there could be a bigger issue.