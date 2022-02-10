ALTO, Texas (KETK) – The Alto community was grieving Wednesday after the unexpected death of sophomore Davonte Murphey, who collapsed during a basketball game Tuesday night and later passed away.

A candlelight vigil was held at the Hilltop Baptist Church Wednesday night to remember his life. He was a well-liked football and basketball player for the Yellowjackets.

Kern Green, an Alto resident, said that watching Murphey grow up was admiring his athletic ability but that he was also a good kid at heart.

“A good memory of Vonte for me was just watching him be a kid, playing basketball, being obedient as a child. You know he had a lot of his momma in and a lot of his daddy in him but he was a great kid. For this to happen to him, it’s sad.” Kern Green

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that Alto has had to deal with tragedy. Back in 2015, Camron Matthews passed away after collapsing during a football game in Carlisle. The Alto Football field is now named in his honor.

“So you know this hits home. hard. so it’s been seven years just like with Cam, it hurts,” Green said.

Alto ISD released a statement mourning Murphey’s death but is not commenting further at this time out of respect for the family. Grief counselors are being made available for students on campus.