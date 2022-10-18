GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The 85th annual East Texas Yamboree is set to take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 and will include a livestock show, queen’s coronation, concerts and more.

The Yamboree started in 1935 in honor of the return of sweet potatoes, also known as yams, after a weevil infestation resulted in a hold being placed on the selling of sweet potatoes. It is the second longest running festival in Texas.

Music at this year’s barn dance will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday and features the “proudly independent and unapologetically Southern country duo,” Muscadine Bloodline.

Before Muscadine Bloodline’s main show at 9 p.m., performances at the barn dance will feature local performer Mason Dawson and East Texas group, Joint Custody.

A full schedule of events for the 2022 Yamboree is listed below. An event location key can be found at the bottom of the schedule:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

7 a.m. Broiler Show (YP)

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Quilt Show

10:30 a.m. Museum – display of Queen’s Gowns (CS)

11 a.m. Rabbit Show (YP)

1-4 p.m. Inside Exhibit entries accepted (YP)

2-4 p.m. Senior Adult Activity (WH)

6 p.m. Carnival/Youth Night (CS)

All rides ½ price till midnight

7:30 p.m. Queen’s Coronation (CC)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

8:30 a.m. Market Swine Show (YP)

12 p.m. Goat Weigh-In (VP)

1 p.m. Goat Show (YP)

10 a.m. Bandstand opens (CS)

10-6 p.m. Inside Exhibits opens (YP)

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Quilt Show (GFA)

10:30 a.m. Museum – display of Queen’s Gowns

11:45 a.m. All Service Club Luncheon (YEC)

12 p.m. Carnival opens (CS)

12-6 p.m. Outside Exhibits opens (YP)

7:30 p.m. Queen’s Coronation (CC)

8:30 p.m. Street Dance at Bandstand (CS)

12 a.m. Carnival closes

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

9- 6 p.m. Outside Exhibits (YP)

9 a.m. Bandstand opens (CS)

10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Inside Exhibits opens (YP)

10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Quilt Show (GFA)

10:30 a.m. Museum – display of Queen’s Gowns (CS)

11:00 a.m. School/Youth Parade (CS)

12 p.m. Carnival opens (CS)

Area bands perform on Bandstand (CS)

1:30 p.m. Steer Show (YP)

3 p.m. Commercial Dairy Show (YP)

Jr. Dairy Show (YP)

4-9 p.m. Gospel Stage (CC)

8:30 p.m. Street Dance at Bandstand (CS)

12 a.m. Carnival closes

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

8-10 a.m. Antique/Classic Car Show (E. Cass St.)

9-5 p.m. Outside Exhibits (YP)

Bandstand opens (CS)

10-6 p.m. Inside Exhibits opens (YP)

10-4 p.m. Quilt Show opens (GFA)

Pre-registration for Fiddler’s Contest (CS)

10:30 a.m. Museum- display of Queen’s Gowns (CS)

11 a.m. Queen’s Parade (CS)

11-2 p.m. Yamboree Barbecue (YP)

11-9 p.m. Gospel Stage (CC)

Carnival opens (CS)

1 p.m. Fiddler’s Contest starts (CS)

Marching Band Contest (GHS)

2 p.m. Livestock Sale (YP)

7:30 p.m. Barn Dance (YEC)

8:30 p.m. Street Dance at Bandstand (CS)

12 a.m. Carnival closes

EVENT LOCATION KEY

YP…………………Yamboree Park, Hwy 271 N (North of Civic Center)

CS…………………Courthouse Square, Downtown Gilmer

YEC………………Yamboree Event Center, 181 Bob Glaze Dr.

GHS………………Gilmer High School, 850 Buffalo St.

CC…………………Gilmer Civic Ctr, Hwy 271 (North of Walmart)

WH …………..Wesley House, 231 Quail Drive

GFA…………..Gilmer First Assembly of God (Next to Walmart)

*Inside Exhibits: Home Canning, Arts, Yam Pies, Decorated Yams, Photography