GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman.

Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo with a black band that had Swanson’s ID number, 4111 on it.

“He was a valued member of the department and had a passion for serving the citizens of Gun Barrel City. Micah leaves behind his wife and three children. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. We will provide an update once funeral arrangements have been made. Please keep Micah, his family, and the Gun Barrel City Fire Department in your prayers.” Chief Joseph Lindaman