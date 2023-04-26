TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A group of veterans living at Watkins-Logan Veterans Home jammed out to a special performance on Wednesday.

They could not hide their smiles or tapping feet listening to classic country music.

“Perfect. Like my cat used to say at home… ‘purrrfect,’” said resident Mark Schear.

John Williams, who is a former servicemember himself, enjoys performing for veterans and seniors any chance he gets.

“I was in the Air Force, and I just love singing for the seniors and for the veterans. It just gives me a lot of pride, makes me feel real good and to see them smile and to see them happy,” said Williams.

Some crowd favorites were songs about Texas, which really got the group dancing.

They said they are proud to be living in the Lone Star State.

“It just excites me when he’s singing about Texas and being in Texas because I just love it here,” said Schear.

Williams said performing for these special crowds fills his heart with happiness.

“They always tell me ‘All these folks are really getting a blessing from you singing,’ but you know what, I don’t think they realize that me and my wife, we get just as much a blessing I think as they do,” Williams said.

He’s an East Texan from Lufkin. Williams said he is looking forward to traveling to as many facilities and homes as he can.

“Just going around singing for them, I hope that it gives them a little more pride and a little recognition for all that they’ve done for our country,” said Williams.

He is going to Arkansas next for some performances in May, as well as other parts of Texas.

“I knew a lot of the songs he sang and it touched my heart. I really did enjoy it,” said Schear.

The residents agreed that they want Williams to visit Watkins Logan again soon.