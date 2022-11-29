TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Part of College Drive in Texarkana was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler failed to clear an overpass.

Photos posted to the department’s social media show a semi truck with its load caved in at the top, with its back end still stuck under the bridge.

Photo courtesy of Texarkana Police Department

“Lesson learned the hard way,” Texarkana Police posted to Facebook. “‘A little off the top’ might work well for a haircut, but not while trying to drive under a bridge.”

College Drive between Summerhill Road and Texas Boulevard was closed from around 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday but has since opened back up.