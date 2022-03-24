CUSHING, Texas (KETK) — Hidden in the middle of downed trees, three crosses are still standing. They belong to Katrina Randell’s father who passed away four years ago.

“He loved those crosses. Like that was he was proud of that,” said Katrina Randell, Cushing tornado victim.

When they sold his house, she made sure his crosses were placed in her yard. She says she walked around the yard three times before she thought to check the crosses.

“I went to a medical call and she started checking the perimeter here and she saw this and I didn’t even know about it and she was the first one to see it and I think that was planned,” said Dee “Tuff” Randell, Cushing tornado victim.

Monday night’s tornadoes left destruction in their path, but God still found a way to show his power in Cushing. Three crosses were left untouched as trees fell all around them.

“It’s a living testimony of God’s power… It just shows you the power of God and his faithfulness and he is just showing out. These were built by her daddy and that’s just one more guardian angel we got here. I know he’s here. I can feel it,” said Tuff.

Even the barbed wire crown still laid atop the middle cross.

“I knew that my earthly and heavenly father protected us and kept us safe, because if you notice all the trees that fell in our yard fell away from the our house not towards our house,” said Katrina.

Now, these crosses stand as a reminder of God’s presence in their life.