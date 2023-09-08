TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In November 2022 we first brought you an inside look of the ever-growing medical cannabis industry and we discussed the possibility of expansion into East Texas.

“We’re just real excited to be expanding access in East Texas,” said Nico Richardson, CEO, Texas Original.

Richardson said East Texas is under-served when it comes to access to medical cannabis.

“It is difficult to get access to medical cannabis, we’re trying to improve that by opening up pickup locations, by opening up these TDS locations like Tyler,” said Richardson.

That’s why the company is making it easier for qualifying patients to receive prescriptions in the area.

“Our patients have been wonderful, frankly, in that area, so we just hope we can continue to expand access there and continue to grow our patient base,” said Richardson.

A year ago, Texas Original opened a location in Nacogdoches and to expand their access to their East Texas patients, they’ve now opened a location here in Tyler at the Oak Plaza. As of right now, patients are only able to come on Fridays from 8:30 to 4 p.m. to pick up their prescriptions but Texas Original is hoping to expand the amount of time they are open in the future.

“We just need to build enough demand with our patient base in that area to make sure it warrants us being open for five or six days a week,” said Richardson.

Richardson said that before the Tyler location opened, patients had to wait a week or longer to get their medical cannabis. Now they have the possibility of getting it the next day.

“Frankly, it’s just been relief I think for a lot of our patients that we’re providing better access in the area,” said Richardson.

He added Texas Original wants to continue expanding into East Texas and hope to open permanent locations in the future.

“I think it is incredibly important to serve these patients, to give them an alternative means of treating their symptoms,” said Richardson.

Richardson says anyone in East Texas who qualifies for a prescription can choose to pick up medical cannabis at either the Nacogdoches or Tyler locations.