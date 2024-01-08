LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Now that we are in the new year, some people might be in the market for big purchases. If part of your 2024 plans includes buying a vehicle, KETK spoke with a Longview automotive company about the best window to buy.

“Slow down, don’t do an impulse purchase,” said Minnie Cravens, Keystone Credit Union, Vice President.

Cravens has advice for those who are in the market. “Get pre-approved, and then test-drive your car to make sure that it’s something you like, it feels right, so you don’t have what they call buyer’s remorse,” said Cravens.

Cravens suggested getting pre-approved with a local credit union before going to any dealership or lot.

“Pay more towards your principal, because that way you end up paying less in the long run,” said Cravens.

Frank Cervera, President of AB Rent to Own, in Longview, says there are certain buying windows. “I think the best time to buy a used car is somewhere right around November or December and January,” said Cervera.

If you’re in the market for a new vehicle this year, you may have just missed your best chance. “Whenever the incentives are great, always towards the end of the year. Ford, GMS, Dodge, they always give these big rebates,” said Cervera.

A time when you can pump the brakes on that big buy and think about it twice could be during income tax season. “I think that’s probably the worst time to buy a car because dealerships know you’re going to go buy a car,” said Cervera.

So, this month could be a prime time to hit the road in search of a vehicle this year.