TONIGHT AT 10: A man being booked into Smith County Jail dies. What happened? Watch KETK’s investigation, ‘The Cost of a Life’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Led by a Tyler police officer, Teddy Parker walked into Smith County Jail in May 2017 to be charged with public intoxication, 30 minutes later he was wheeled out on a stretcher unconscious.

He never gained consciousness again and died two days later.

What happened to Parker while he was being booked into the jail? Why, with jailers and police officers around him, did he turn blue and and become unresponsive?

Was this a drug related death or did something else happen? Who is to blame? A lawsuit alleges that Parker was smothered to death with his own clothes by law officers booking him in to jail.

KETK News has obtained the shocking video of the final moments before Teddy Parker became unresponsive.

“The Cost of a Life” – the first of a two-part KETK investigation – airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. Part 2 airs Thursday at 10 p.m.