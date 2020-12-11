A middle school in Longview has the youngest baristas in the country

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Judson Middle School are creating their own café, and what makes it unique is that it’s student run.

It’s called JSA Perks.

About a dozen students were hand-picked by their teachers for this one of a kind learning opportunity.

Parents and teachers also donated $1,000 so this could all be possible.

The children work as greeters, cashiers and servers at the café. Teachers will also show students how to stock inventory, manage money and practice sanitizing.



“Happy, to be apart of this. And I was just excited and I was nervous but kinda got over that nerve,” said Joseline Hernandez, JSA Perk worker.

A Judson staff member also created an app so teachers can get refreshments even if they can’t get to the cafe.

“The pumpkin spice, the pecan pie, like whatever you want you can just order it. And then just tell us what classroom number you’re in. And then we’ll make it in like 5 minutes and we’ll be down there we’ll send it to you and deliver it,” said Isaiah Nelson, JSA Perks worker.

Judson faculty came up with this idea to teach students how to run a business and encourage them to be self-employed.