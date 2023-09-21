TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The popular breakfast, brunch, lunch and signature cocktail chain, Another Broken Egg Cafe, confirmed they are on their way to Tyler in early 2024.

“We’ve been asked for years by people who visited our Shreveport restaurant ‘when are you going to bring a restaurant to Tyler?’ It’s thrilling to think that we’re finally making it happen with the help of Brent and Drake Real Estate & Investments,” said Ray Pynes and Lacy Gailligan, co-owners of the upcoming Another Broken Egg Cafe in Tyler.

Brent Bradberry with Drake Real Estate & Investments confirmed that the cafe plans to be open in Q1 of 2024 and will be located at 6421 South Broadway Ave. in Tyler.

“Working with Brent has been awesome – he really got to know our needs and the requirements of the brand. Once we found the perfect spot, he continued to support us by helping to manage requests at the property, whether it was taking photos for the architect and saving us a trip down to Tyler or simply stopping by to check on the place,” Pynes and Gailligan added.