A second chance at life; Starrville Church shooting survivor shares his story

WINONA, Texas (KETK) — The Starrville community is still healing from the shooting that happened two months ago. One of the people that survived the crossfire was Mike Sellars.

In January, the alleged shooter, Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 21, of Arlington, was first involved in a high-speed chase that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. He later crashed his car by the church and hid in the woods.

Law enforcement looked for the man for hours, but never found him. The next morning, the shooter broke into the church and was met with Mark McWilliams, the church’s pastor, in the bathroom.

The pastor struggled with the man and was killed with his own gun.

Sellars was also shot six times and another church member was also shot and injured.

“You know the preacher was the one who had the gun, but when I opened the door that wasn’t the case. Then I got shot twice and as I running… (I) got hit 4 more times,” said Sellars.

Sellars said he is blessed to be alive and is treasuring his second chance at life. He also mentioned that one of his bullet wounds caused severe nerve damage, and he won’t be completely healed until a year and half from now.

But, he’s not letting that stop him from worshipping with family and friends at the Starrville Methodist Church.