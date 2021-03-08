A soldier surprise: brother comes home just in time for sister’s birthday

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — Jose Gomez has just finished advanced Army training in Virginia. Because he was so far away, his sister, Sydney, didn’t think he’d be able to make it home in time to attend her quinceañera.

Thankfully, she was wrong.

Gomez graduated from his training on Friday and made it back home over the weekend. He came to Brownsboro Junior High to surprise Sydney while she was in the counselor’s office at school.

When he unexpectedly appeared, she was overcome with emotion and completely shocked to see her older brother and then gave him a huge hug.

“I was just like, I’m dreaming this isn’t real and I just got really happy he was here,” Sydney Gomez said.

“Her quince, her birthday is like a big thing. Once in a lifetime. I was really hoping I would be here and I’m glad I was,” Jose Gomez said.

Both Gomez siblings say they truly value their family bond, and this coming together was incredible.

Their mom, dad and brother were there to share the moment with them too.