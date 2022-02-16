TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ryan Miller and Casey Isbell have a unique love story.

“I was like hey can you melt some snow so I can flush the toilet please,” said Isbell.

In February 2021, a winter storm devastated Texas and landed on Valentine’s Day.

The couple was celebrating the holiday together when they noticed the roads started to freeze over.

“It was actually that evening when the roads were starting to get worse and we were like ‘yeah you can’t go anywhere in your two-wheel drive’ so she was stuck after that,” said Miller.

Miller and Isbell met online and started officially dating just two weeks before the freeze. While most couples at that stage barely see the other without makeup on, this duo had no choice but to get really close, quickly.

“Without water, we didn’t have any showered so we would both get really stinky,” recalled Miller.

The two said that week bonded them and expedited their relationship. Just one year after the storm, the couple is now engaged and planning their wedding.

Miller proposed at Tyler State Park while the pair were getting professional photos taken in October.

“I was completely shocked even though I saw him get on one knee,” explained Isbell. “I just had no idea.”

During the freeze, the couple learned a lot more about each other and realized they had similar hobbies like playing video games. Miller said that’s when he realized Isbell was the one.

“Whenever I found out that she was my best friend I think was the moment that I wanted to marry her,” he said while looking at Isbell.

The couple said since that week during the winter storm, they’ve spent every single day together. They added that they are grateful for their love story and are excited to be husband and wife.