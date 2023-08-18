TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler gathered at the Cowan Center on Friday morning for their official staff welcome-back event before they start teaching courses this fall.

“Convocation day is like the first day of school for all of the faculty and staff. It’s so exciting there’s just this palpable energy in the room,” said Dr. Barbara Haas, UT Tyler Dean of the School of Nursing.

UT Tyler president, Kirk Calhoun thanked staff for the amazing work they do at the university and set the tone for the new school year.

“I am going to ask both staff and students not to be afraid of change. This convocation is focused on how we deal with rapid changes that we’re facing,” said Dr. Kirk Calhoun.

College classes start Monday, and professors are looking forward to this semester. “We have so many new initiatives, new goals, it’s always a fresh start,” said Haas.

UT Tyler is one of the fastest-growing universities in the renowned University of Texas system.

“Focusing on improving our academics, we want to focus on improving the social environment for our students, we also want to focus on recreation,” said Calhoun.

They’re emphasizing the importance of community throughout the school. “Develop a sense of togetherness across the entire campus,” said Calhoun.

UT Tyler officials want students to feel included and supported. “Retention rates and graduation rates improve when students feel like they belong at their university,” said Calhoun.

The university is working together to embrace change, as the school continues to grow. “I just hope that every student has a successful semester, finds their place, makes friends, and those who are leaving, leave knowing that they’ve received a world-class education,” said Haas.