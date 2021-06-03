AAA advises caution during “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to AAA, the 100 deadliest days on the road are from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

New data shows that Texas has more summertime fatal crashes involving teenage drivers than any other state. AAA says that when younger drivers have more freedom behind the wheel, distraction plays a role in nearly six out of 10 teenage crashes.

With schools closing for summer and COVID-19 restrictions lifted, AAA says this summer could prove deadly for teens on the road.

Previous research from the AAA suggests that new drivers ages 16 and 17 are three times as likely to be involved in a deadly crash.

AAA gives three factors that commonly result in deadly crashes for teen drivers:

Distractions

AAA said distraction plays a role in nearly sic out of 10 teen crashes. Top distractions include talking to passengers and using a phone.

Not buckling up

Research from 2015 shows that 60% of teen drivers killed in a crash were not wearing their seat belts. AAA says buckling up can significantly reduce the risk of dying or being seriously injured in a crash.

Speeding

Speed is a factor in nearly 30% of fatal teen accidents, according to an AAA survey.

“Even if you don’t have a teen driver, this impacts you. If you’re driving on the road or you’re riding in a vehicle, this impacts you. It’s important to know that all of us are at risk due to drivers who of course are just inexperienced, so it’s really important for parents to be a role model, be a good example.” AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

AAA says leading by example and showing your children safe driving practices, even when they’re below driving age, can make a difference. They recommend conducting at least 50 hours of supervised practice driving with your teen.

To help parents guide their teens on safe driving, AAA created a four-page guide.