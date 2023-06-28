WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Tow truck drivers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the country. According to AAA, 23 tow truck drivers and first responders die every year, that’s one every two weeks.

On top of the normal calls tow truck companies receive, recently many heat-related incidents have required their attention and millions of drivers will be on the roads this weekend.

“From Friday to Tuesday, AAA will rescue nearly 21,000 at the roadside,” said Daniel Armbruster, Senior Public Affairs Specialist with AAA.

Jason Preston has his own tow company in Whitehouse and said working roadside is very unpredictable.

“Always have your head on a swivel especially on the side of the road, whether you are picking up a vehicle, everyone passing you has their own agenda,” said Preston, owner of Preston’s Towing.

He urges drivers to be aware of their flashing yellow lights because it tells you they are working.

“Give the common courtesy to slow down and move over. Just because it’s not the same reds and blues as the police officers doesn’t mean we don’t have the same authority,” said Preston.

Many drivers don’t know, but if you see a tow truck driver or first responder working on the side of the road, you are supposed to move over and if you can’t, slow down.

“In Texas, it requires you to either move over one lane or slow down 20 mph under the speed limit,” said Armbruster.

This law gives workers enough space to work and drivers enough reaction time.

“First responders, tow truck drivers, TXDOT trucks, whoever that service truck is, “said Armbruster.

The best piece of advice is to keep your eyes on the road because distracted driving has a hand in these accidents.

“I see people passing me every day on the side of the road staring at their cellphones and that’s an eerie feeling. I’ve known a few towing operators to get struck by a vehicle,” said Preston.

They urge drivers to not drive intoxicated, stay off their phones and watch out for our heroes of the road.