TYLER, Texas (KETK) – AAA is reporting the largest weekly gas price decrease for the year in Texas.

The statewide gas price average per gallon is $4.33, AAA said. That is .16 cents less than on this day last week and $1.52 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

AAA said drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.44 per gallon.

In Longview, the average gas price today is $4.39, compared to $4.53 a week ago. In Tyler, average gas prices are down to $4.27 from $4.40 last week. Texarkana’s gas average is now $4.36 from $4.51 last week.

“While many drivers will be happy to see prices coming down, it remains to be seen if this is a trend or another round of price fluctuation, which has occurred numerous times this year,” according to the AAA.

The main factors behind the recent drop, according to the AAA, is that crude oil prices are dropping due to concerns about a decline in global demand later this year and increased supply regionally.

July is typically one of the busiest months for road travel.

“The largest weekly decline in 2022 for fuel prices is good news for drivers, but we’re not out of the woods just yet,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices will remain elevated compared to one year ago and could fluctuate in July, which is typically one of the busiest months in Texas for road trips and fuel demand.”