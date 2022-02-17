TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

The price of gas has increased seven cents in a week and is 99 cents more per gallon than last year.

The national average price is $3.52 which is four cents more than last week and 98 cents more than last year.

In Tyler, drivers pay on average $3.23 per gallon which is six cents more than last week and 98 cents more than last year.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, demand for gasoline in the U.S. has dropped week-to-week by 6%. However, demand remains strong as weekly regional fuel supply is decreasing along with Gulf Coast refinery utilization.

“Strong demand, tightening supplies and crude oil remaining above $90 per barrel will not alleviate the pain Texas drivers are feeling at the gas pump,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The cost to fill up an average tank is approximately $45, which is about $14 more than a year ago.”

Drivers in Texas pay the 6th lowest gas price in the country. The lowest in the country is the state of Missouri where drivers pay $3.18 compared to California which pays the most at $4.72 per gallon.

One thing development market watchers will continue to monitor is the possibility of the end of sanctions on Iran. If those sanctions were lifted, analysts anticipate that Iran could quickly bring 500,000 barrels per day of crude oil to market, which could decrease oil prices, or at least slow consistent gains.

To save money on fuel, AAA came up with the following tips: