NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – AARP will offer free tax preparation services at the Nacogdoches Public Library.

Tax aide volunteers will help people on Mondays and Wednesdays from Feb. 7- April 13, but an appointment is necessary. You do not need to make a certain amount of income to use this service.

People should bring their photo I.D., social security card for everyone on the tax return, all W-2s, 1099s, other tax receipts, voided check or deposit slip and last year’s tax return.

“We are very appreciative of the AARP volunteers. They undergo vigorous training and give their time freely to assist others. Their work is invaluable for many people who cannot afford a paid tax service,” said Mercedes Franks, library manager.

Residents should fill out an intake form before their appointment. To request an appointment, please call (936) 559-2970.