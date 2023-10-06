TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott has announced the appointment of three members to the Angelina and Neches River Authority for a term that expires on Sept. 5, 2029.

The following three members will help maintain, construct and operate the Angelina and Neches river system:

Jenny Sanders of Apples Springs Independent contractor specializing in land conservation projects Board member of the Texas Wildlife Association, Texas Forestry Museum and Apple Springs ISD Member of Texas Chapter of The Wildlife Society, Texas Forestry Association and the Longleaf Alliance Bachelor of Science in Rangeland Ecology and Management at Texas A&M University Master of Science in Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences from Texas A&M University

Cory Blaylock of Lufkin Director of Workforce Partnerships at IPC International Board member of the Lufkin Education Foundation and the Texas Forest Country Partnerships Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Fort Hays State University Master of Science in Science Education from Montana State University

Eddie Hopkins of Jasper Executive director of Jasper Economic Development Corporation Board president of the Jasper Public School Foundation Vice chair of the UIL Sports Officials Committee Executive director of the Texas High School Basketball Officials Association Board member of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas, Jasper County Airport Advisory Board and Jasper Higher Education and Technology



