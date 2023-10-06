TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott has announced the appointment of three members to the Angelina and Neches River Authority for a term that expires on Sept. 5, 2029.
The following three members will help maintain, construct and operate the Angelina and Neches river system:
- Jenny Sanders of Apples Springs
- Independent contractor specializing in land conservation projects
- Board member of the Texas Wildlife Association, Texas Forestry Museum and Apple Springs ISD
- Member of Texas Chapter of The Wildlife Society, Texas Forestry Association and the Longleaf Alliance
- Bachelor of Science in Rangeland Ecology and Management at Texas A&M University
- Master of Science in Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences from Texas A&M University
- Cory Blaylock of Lufkin
- Director of Workforce Partnerships at IPC International
- Board member of the Lufkin Education Foundation and the Texas Forest Country Partnerships
- Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Fort Hays State University
- Master of Science in Science Education from Montana State University
- Eddie Hopkins of Jasper
- Executive director of Jasper Economic Development Corporation
- Board president of the Jasper Public School Foundation
- Vice chair of the UIL Sports Officials Committee
- Executive director of the Texas High School Basketball Officials Association
- Board member of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas, Jasper County Airport Advisory Board and Jasper Higher Education and Technology
To learn more, visit the Angelina and Neches River Authority online.