TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott has announced the appointment of three members to the Angelina and Neches River Authority for a term that expires on Sept. 5, 2029.

The following three members will help maintain, construct and operate the Angelina and Neches river system:

  • Jenny Sanders of Apples Springs
    • Independent contractor specializing in land conservation projects
    • Board member of the Texas Wildlife Association, Texas Forestry Museum and Apple Springs ISD
    • Member of Texas Chapter of The Wildlife Society, Texas Forestry Association and the Longleaf Alliance
    • Bachelor of Science in Rangeland Ecology and Management at Texas A&M University
    • Master of Science in Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences from Texas A&M University
  • Cory Blaylock of Lufkin
    • Director of Workforce Partnerships at IPC International
    • Board member of the Lufkin Education Foundation and the Texas Forest Country Partnerships
    • Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Fort Hays State University
    • Master of Science in Science Education from Montana State University
  • Eddie Hopkins of Jasper
    • Executive director of Jasper Economic Development Corporation
    • Board president of the Jasper Public School Foundation
    • Vice chair of the UIL Sports Officials Committee
    • Executive director of the Texas High School Basketball Officials Association
    • Board member of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas, Jasper County Airport Advisory Board and Jasper Higher Education and Technology

To learn more, visit the Angelina and Neches River Authority online.