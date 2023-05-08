PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Robert McFarlane, M.D. of Palestine and Greg Wassberg of Grapeland were appointed to the Trinity River Authority board of directors by Gov. Greg Abbott recently.

Wassberg, a first time appointee, is a senior director at Topcon Healthcare, a member of the Pinewoods Fine Arts Association Board of Directors, Masonic Lothrop Lodge #21, Crockett Texas Elk Lodge #1729 and First United Methodist Church of Crockett.

Wassberg is also the assistant chief of the Tejas Shores Homeowner Council. He got his Bachelors of Science in Management at the University of Houston.

McFarlane, a re-appointee, is a board certified cardiologist at Baylor Scott & White Cardiovascular Institute. He was the owner of The BigWoods on Trinity from 1995 to 2015, and president of the Trinity Waters foundation for five years.

McFarlane also founded the Trinity Waters Foundation. He got his Bachelors of Arts in Chemistry from Harvard College and a Doctor of Medicine degree from Harvard Medical School.

Abbott also reappointed John Jenkins of Hankamer, Will Rodgers of Fort Worth and Frank Steed Jr. of Kerens. Jenkins is a board member of the Texas Rice Council, Rodgers is a board member of the Fort Worth Nature Center and Steed Jr. is the former president and commissioner of Navarro County Emergency Services District 1.

The appointee’s terms will last until March 15, 2027 and are subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate.