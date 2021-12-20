Abbott appoints Kilgore woman to Texas State Pharmacy Board

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A pharmacist from Kilgore was recently appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve on the Texas State Board of Pharmacy.

Jennifer “Jenny” Downing Yoakum is the co-owner and pharmacist-in-charge at Med Shop Total Care, Inc. in Longview. She specializes in the art of compounding pharmacy with an emphasis in veterinary medicine.

She is a member of Texas Pharmacy Association, National Community Pharmacist Association, Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

She got her Bachelor of Science in pharmacy from the University of Houston College of Pharmacy.

