Abbott appoints Longview fire chief to Texas Commission on Fire Protection

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was recently appointed to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.

J.P. Steelman is the fire chief for the city of Longview since 2010 and an instructor at the Kilgore College Fire Academy since 1996. He began his career with the city of Longview in 1990 with five years of previous experience in fire service.

According to the Longview Fire Department, “Throughout his career with Longview Fire Department, Chief Steelman has always maintained a strong will to illustrate his desire to be actively involved in all aspects of the Fire Service.”

He serves as regional director for the Northeast Region of the Texas Fire Chiefs Association and is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Texas Task Force-1, Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System, Texas Emergency Management Assistance Team and the East Texas Council of Government Homeland Security Advisory Committee.

He is also a member of See Saw Children’s Place Daycare, a past president of of the Longview rotary club and a panel member of the Sabine Industrial District Citizen’s Advisory Panel.

Steelman received an Associate of Applied Science in fire protection technology and his fire protection certification from Kilgore College Fire Academy. He also completed the Executive Fire Officer Program with the National Fire Academy, Texas Fire Chiefs Academy through the Texas Fire Chiefs Association, and the Texas Fire Service Chief Executive Officer Program through the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

The mission of the Texas Commission on Fire Protection “is to aid in the protection of lives and property of Texas citizens through the development and enforcement of recognized professional standards for individuals and the fire service.”