LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott recently appointed a Longview man to serve on the Sixth Court of Appeals.

Charles van Cleef has 30 years of experience in state and federal courts, which includes both trial and appellate law. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Bar Association of the Federal Fifth Circuit Court, and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

He was formerly a member of the Gregg County Bail Bond Board and the Tyler Planning and Zoning Committee.

Van Cleef earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.