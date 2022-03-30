AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott recently appointed a Tyler doctor to the Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force.

Corey D. Ball, M.D. is a nephrologist with UT Health East Texas in Tyler, working as the Chief of Medicine and Chief of Nephrology. He is also the President of the Centers for Kidney Care.

In addition to those titles, Ball also serves as the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Chief of Nephrology and is on multiple committees at both hospitals.

He is a member of the Smith County Medical Society and the Texas Medical Association. He got a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Texas Tech University Health Science Center, where he continued his studies in Internal Medicine and Nephrology.