Abbott appoints Tyler man as head of North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve as presiding officer on the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority.

Gary Halbrooks from Tyler is the CEO and President of Venue Properties, Inc. In the past, he has served as a Smith County appointee on the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority Board since 2012 and he recently served as acting Chairman.

According to NETRMA.org, Halbrooks is particularly proud of the development of Toll 49 and “having the ability to watch it grow since the very beginning.”

Halbrooks is a member of First Baptist Church – Tyler, the National Association of Realtors, Texas Association of Realtors, and the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors. He has also served as Vice President of Signature Properties, Inc.

He got a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from The University of Texas at Tyler and is pursuing a Master in Jurisprudence at Texas A&M School of Law.

Halbrooks’ term will expire Feb. 1, 2022.

The Regional Mobility Authority is a political subdivision created to finance, acquire, design, construct, operate, maintain, and expand or extend transportation projects in 14 counties in North East Texas. Counties include Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Kaufman, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood, and Van Zandt.