Abbott names new Public Utility Commission chair

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced the appointment of an Austin man as the new chair of the Public Utility Commission.

D’Andrea has served as a PUC commissioner since November 2017.

Photo from PUC.Texas.gov

Before this most recent appointment, Arthur D’Andrea served as assistant general counsel to the governor’s office and as assistant solicitor general for the office of the attorney general of Texas.

D’Andrea is a member of the State Bar of Texas. He received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from The UT School of Law.

The PUC oversees the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, which is a nonprofit entity that manages and operates the electricity grid that covers most of Texas.

“Texans have justifiably high expectations of safe and reliable service from their electric, telephone and water utilities just as those utilities deserve fair and clear direction from this regulatory body. I am wholeheartedly committed to serving my fellow Texans with decisions rooted in the law and reflective of the values that have made our state the envy of the nation. I am honored to serve Texas and advance the best interests of her people.” Arthur D’Andrea, PUC chair

The previous chair of the PUC was DeAnn Walker, who resigned just days ago after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for her resignation in the wake of the arctic blast that left many Texans without water or power.