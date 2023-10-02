LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed four individuals to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection and Longview Fire Chief J.P Steelman made the short list.

This given appointment term is set to expire on Feb. 1, 2029. According to the Commission’s website, those appointed are charged to develop and enforce statewide fire service standards and provide education and assistance to the industry during their tenure.

Steelman currently serves in the following capacities in the East Texas area and in Texas at-large:

Fire Chief for the City of Longview

Emergency Management for the City of Longview

Kilgore College instructor for the Emergency Management degree program

Kilgore College instructor for the Fire Academy

Regional Director for the Northeast Region for Texas Fire Chiefs Association

Member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs

Member of Texas Task Force-1

Member of the Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System

Member of the Texas A&M Forest Service Type-3 Incident Management Team

Member of the East Texas Council of Governments Homeland Security Advisory Committee

Board member of the SeeSaw Children’s Place daycare

Former President and Member of the Longview Rotary Club

Panel Member of the Sabine Industrial District Citizen’s Advisory Panel

Steelman is also a recipient of an Associates of Applied Science in Fire Protection Technology from Kilgore College. He has also completed the Executive Fire Officer Program with the following academies:

The National Fire Academy

The Texas Fire Chiefs Academy through the Texas Fire Chiefs Association

The Texas Fire Service Chief Executive Officer Program through the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

To add to his list of qualifications, Steelman has also completed the Chief Fire Officer credentialing process with the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Commission on Professional Credentialing.