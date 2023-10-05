TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Governor Greg Abbott has called on the legislature for a third special session. It starts Monday, and one of the main topics is school choice, something many East Texas public school districts have expressed concern over.

“Some pilot program of probably of school choice, it has been offered as an idea for years and years now,” said State Rep. Cody Harris (R) Palestine.

Superintendents from across East Texas want lawmakers in Austin to keep students in mind.

“This is not school choice for parents, because parents don’t get to choose, this would be where the private schools get to choose,” said Stan Surratt, superintendent of Lindale ISD.

Harris explained the climate has changed around education, opening up the discussion.

“There is a lot more representatives in the house who are willing to sit down and talk about is actually something that is going to benefit school children,” said Harris.

Surratt believes something is not right.

“They’re talking about no accountability, giving this money away for free and that’s just not a conservative principal,” said Surratt.

Harris applauds East Texas public schools that do a great job and has them in mind.

“Make sure we’re providing those types of schools the resources they need to keep doing it,” said Harris.

Surratt shared that it comes down to accountability.

“And without accountability, most Texans I would say 90% plus are against it and this is not a conservative measure, and this is not going to be good for Texas students,” said Surratt.

Also adding how, public school districts have audits each year, as well as requirements from the state and federal governments.

“Does it empower parents to educate their kids the best,” said Harris.

Assuring quality education inside every classroom, for every child.