Abortion providers ask Supreme Court to block heartbeat law that’s set to go into effect Wednesday

WASHINGTON (KETK) – A group of more than 20 abortion providers has asked the Supreme Court to block an abortion bill that is set to go into effect Wednesday. The law was created by State Sen. Bryan Hughes, who represents much of the East Texas area.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals canceled a hearing set for Monday where the groups would have attempted to persuade a federal judge to keep the law from going into effect.

S.B. 8, known as the “Heartbeat Bill” effectively bans abortions after six weeks, which is when a fetal heartbeat can usually be detected. The six-week deadline is before many women even know they are pregnant.

The lawsuit has named Judge Austin Jackson, the 114th District Court judge in Smith County, as their main plaintiff. It also includes Smith County Clerk Penny Clarkson and Mark Dickson, a pro-life activist from Longview.

Helene Krasnoff, vice president of public policy litigation and law at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement that the law could quite possibly “create chaos and problems on the ground, including the closing of health centers.”

The law allows for private citizens to file civil suits against providers if they believe an abortion has been performed past the six-week mark. The person filing the suit does not need to be connected to the woman or the provider. A woman who seeks an abortion cannot be sued.

Whole Women’s Health told the Texas Tribune in a press release that 90% of the abortions they perform are after the six-week mark.

In the same article, Texas Right to Life told the Tribune that the group was “really excited” about the increased likelihood of the bill going into effect on Wednesday.