JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation along with TBG Solutions is holding an active shooter training for businesses.

The event is being held on Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 309 E. Commerce Street.

There are limited spots for the training. To RSVP, click here.

During the session people are going to learn survival techniques. They are also going to go over scripts and the FBI’s survival fundamentals: Run (Avoid), Hide (Deny) and Fight (Defend).