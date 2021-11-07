Adoption rates at shelter low; East Texas of SPCA gives tips on giving pets as a gift during the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The shelters in East Texas remain full, year-round.

While “Adopt don’t Shop” is always important, people run into issues when they adopt and are not properly prepared.

As soon as the giving season ends, the number of furry friends needing a home, skyrockets.

“Once the newness of the cute little puppy wears off, then a lot of times those animals are returned back to shelters or rescues because the family has decided they don’t have the means or the time to take care of the animal”, says Director of Operations of SPCA of East Texas, Kat Cortelyou.

Instead of surprising a family member with a pet, you can give them a card saying you’re getting a new dog or cat.

This way, the whole family can go look for a new animal together.

“If you’re giving an animal to someone else- you might’ve bonded with that animal but you don’t know if the animal will bond with that person. It’s kind of important sometimes, to let the person pick their own animal,” said Cortelyou.

Currently, adoption rates are low in East Texas. Due to the pandemic, many families weren’t able to create room for furry friends.

The SPCA of East Texas says they hope adoption numbers pick back up very soon.

“We just ask that people really stop and think about it and make sure that they’re not making an impulse decision,” said Cortelyou.

It can be difficult for pets to be moved from home to home.

Experts recommend letting the future owner pick the pet because it helps them form that special bond. Making it more likely for these furry friends to find their forever home.

With how busy the Holiday season can be, whether you have a new animal- or one you’ve had for a while, make sure you are taking time to show your love and connection with them.