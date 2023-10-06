TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Caldwell Zoo has announced that cheetah cubs have recently been born as a result of a special breeding program to help the endangered species. Here’s what to know about viewing the new arrivals.

Tyler’s zoo is the nation’s leader in cheetah breeding and have been preparing for this moment for months. The baby cheetahs have been moved to their new habitat in the zoo with their mother, Orchid, according to Caldwell Zoo officials.

“The amazingly adorable cheetah cubs are out and ready for you to bask in their glory,” according to the Caldwell Zoo. “Race in and see the super speedy felines romp around their new home!”

The local community is encouraged to visit and view the new felines at 2203 West Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.