GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Gun Barrel City Fire Department said that that two people rescued from a house fire died on Friday after being injured in the fire.

Gun Barrel City, Mabank, Tool and Seven Points Fire Departments and Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of Pleasureland Road at 2:56A.M. on Friday. Officials said the house was completely enveloped in flames when they arrived and firefighters immediately began to put out the flames.

Two adults and a child were rescued from the home and taken to be treated for injuries. Two were taken by an ambulance to a local hospital and one was flown to a burn center in Dallas.

According to Gun Barrel City Fire Department, one of the adult victims and the child later died because of their injuries from the fire.

The Henderson County Fire Marshall Office and the Gun Barrel City Fire Marshall Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.